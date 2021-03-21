WINNIPEG -- Manitoba announced seven COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 927.

Manitoba public health officials noted the deaths took place between November 2020 and March of this year, and were reported to Manitoba Public Health this month.

The deaths include a female in her 60s and a man in his 80s, both from the Northern health region.

All of the other deaths were in the Winnipeg Health region: a female in her 40s, a female in her 70s, a female in her 80s, a female in her 90s and a man in his 70s.

The province is also reporting 90 new cases of the virus. Since March of last year, the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba sits at 33,353.

Most of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region with 41, followed by the Northern health region with 32. Eight cases were reported in the Southern Health Sante-Sud health region and nine in Prairie Mountain.

There were no cases reported in the Interlake-Eastern health region, the third time in the past eight days.

The province said there are currently 1,185 active COVID-19 cases with 31,241 recoveries from the virus.

Provincially the five-day test-positivity rate is five per cent and for Winnipeg is 3.6 per cent.

There are currently 135 people in hospital because of the virus.

Of those 57 are active cases of COVID-19, 10 of which are in intensive care.

There are another 78 people in hospital who are no longer infectious, but still require care; 12 are in the ICU.

No new variants were identified Saturday leaving the province with 76 confirmed cases.

Manitoba completed 1,718 tests on Saturday. Since February 563,190 have been completed in the province.