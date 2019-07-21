

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says severe flooding forced 30 residents from a West End building Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to a request for help at a building in the 1000 block of Portage Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

Once on scene, crews weren’t able to shut off the water to the building and called the water and waste department for help.

The WFPS said the flooding progressed quickly and threatened the electrical supply.

Manitoba Hydro was called to assist and people were relocated with help from Winnipeg Transit.

No injuries were reported.