WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Severe thunderstorm warning lifted in southeastern Manitoba: ECCC

    Parts of southeastern Manitoba are under severe thunderstorm warnings or watches on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) Parts of southeastern Manitoba are under severe thunderstorm warnings or watches on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    A pocket of southeastern Manitoba wasunder a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday morning.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a severe thunderstorm was moving through communities in the rural municipality of Piney around 9:30 a.m. including the communities of St. Labre, Sandilands, Vassaar, and Sprague.

    The weather agency said the storm could produce strong wind gusts, toonie-sized hail, and heavy rain.

    ECCC warned residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Moose Lake and Buffalo Point region.

