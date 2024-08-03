Severe thunderstorm warning lifted in southeastern Manitoba: ECCC

A pocket of southeastern Manitoba wasunder a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday morning.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a severe thunderstorm was moving through communities in the rural municipality of Piney around 9:30 a.m. including the communities of St. Labre, Sandilands, Vassaar, and Sprague.

The weather agency said the storm could produce strong wind gusts, toonie-sized hail, and heavy rain.

ECCC warned residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Environment and Climate Change Canada also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Moose Lake and Buffalo Point region.