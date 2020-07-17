WINNIPEG -- UPDATED: All severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for southern Manitoba ended Friday evening, according to Environment Canada.

AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for several parts of southern Manitoba on Friday.

The weather agency has issued a warning for the following communities: Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman, Morden, Winkler, Altona, and Morris.

A severe thunderstorm warning means that people in these areas should be on alert for severe weather conditions and take the necessary precautions.

Environment Canada urges residents to watch for updated statements, and continue to monitor the forecasts and situations.

The sky on Friday in Winnipeg's Tuxedo neighbourhood. (Source: Bradley Abells)

The weather agency has issued watches for the following places: Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne, Arborg, Hecla, Fish River, Gypsumville, Ashern, Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis, Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach, Grand Rapids, Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park, Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands, Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest, Virden and Souris.

A thunderstorm watch means conditions in the area are favourable for the development of a thunderstorm that could cause strong winds, hail, and heavy rains.

St. Eustache, Man., on Friday, July 17. Source: Oscar Winnicky

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system pushing into western Manitoba, as well as a warm and humid air mass, have created thunderstorms early Friday afternoon that could become severe.

St. Vital on Friday, July 17. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)