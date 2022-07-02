Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting

A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.

Shamattawa RCMP say they received reports of an armed man walking around the community around 1 p.m. Mounties allege the man was seen walking along a road, carrying a firearm.

Officers immediately began patrolling the area and heard several shots being fired. They then found the suspect outside a nearby home. A confrontation resulted in shots being fired, and the 22-year-old suspect was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries.

Because this was an officer-involved shooting, the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified, and an investigation is underway by Major Crime Services.