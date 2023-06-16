Shared Health to give update on Manitoba crash
Shared Health will be giving an update on Thursday’s Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba.
Representatives from Shared Health will speak at noon on Friday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
The crash, which occurred around noon on Thursday, involved a semi-truck and a bus near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5. Fifteen people were killed, while 10 people were hospitalized.
A code orange situation was in place at Health Sciences Centre for several hours.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | Shared Health to give update on Manitoba crash
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Minor damage reported from 10 tornadoes in southern Alberta on Wednesday
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
We're lucky that the moon had no dangerous microorganisms, because the Apollo 11 quarantine didn't work
A new analysis of NASA's quarantine protocols for Apollo 11 shows the mission's plan would not have been able to contain the dangerous lunar microorganisms that some scientists feared could break loose.
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Here's how the Canadian government and military handle UFO reports
From reports of a 'red disc with a ring' near Montreal to an object 'flying sporadically' over northwestern Canada, CTVNews.ca investigation has pieced together how the Royal Canadian Air Force, Transport Canada and other government entities handle UFO reports.
Watch the U.S Coast Guard rescue a dog trapped on a beach
A German shepherd was airlifted to safety after falling off a cliff in Oregon's Ecola State Park on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
'Jumping into the pool just felt the best': Wascana Pool officially open for business
Diving boards, water slides, a hot tub and a lazy river are just a few of the new features that adorn Regina’s new and improved Wascana Pool.
-
Teen faces 52 charges after string of break-ins, vehicle thefts in Regina
A 17-year-old allegedly behind a string of break-ins in Regina has been arrested. The teen faces a total of 52 charges.
Saskatoon
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
Former students of Saskatoon school confident more charges coming
The former principal of a private Christian school at the centre of multiple abuse investigations was in provincial court on Thursday facing charges of 11 counts of assault with a weapon.
-
Saskatoon man charged with murder in fatal shooting
A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Saskatoon shooting.
Northern Ontario
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Workplace fatality in Sault Ste. Marie involving Algoma Steel contractor
A contractor working for Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has died while doing specialized maintenance work prompting a family event scheduled for this weekend to be postponed, the company says.
Edmonton
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
-
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
-
City upholds development permit for Boyle Street Community Services' King Thunderbird Centre
Construction on the new Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) King Thunderbird Centre is expected to start this summer.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more cities
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
-
New video shows chase of suspects who allegedly stole from LCBO, attempted to carjack a tractor trailer
Two suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday after they allegedly stole a large quantity of merchandise from an LCBO, and then attempted to carjack a tractor-trailer while fleeing police.
-
Police warn about accidental 911 calls after Android software update
Toronto police are urging people to adjust the emergency settings on their mobile devices following an 'exponential increase' in accidental 911 calls.
Calgary
-
Minor damage reported from 10 tornadoes in southern Alberta on Wednesday
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
-
'They didn't even care': Calgarians accuse Telus of unchecked internet installation damage
An upgrade to Telus internet speeds has some Calgarians cursing the company's name, saying it's unfairly leaving a mess on their property.
-
Lethbridge hires staff, trains personnel and gathers resources to manage homeless camps
The City of Lethbridge says it has hired more workers, provided more training and acquired more supplies to help manage its strategy to manage homeless encampments this summer.
Montreal
-
Another smog warning in Montreal as wildfires continue to blaze
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
-
Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway
A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.
-
Montreal's Lance Stroll aiming for best result at home Grand Prix
Twenty-four-year-old Lance Stroll from Montreal heads into this Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix driving for an Aston Martin team that's third in the Formula One constructors' standings and viewed by many as the second-best team behind Red Bull this year.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning high levels of air pollution have developed due to the smoke.
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault
Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Friday morning after he was found guilty of sexual assault in February.
Atlantic
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
P.E.I. premier slams UPEI after report says school has toxic culture of harassment
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says he wouldn't want his children attending the University of Prince Edward Island, following a damning independent review of the school.
-
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local leaders getting strong mayor powers
The mayors of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Brantford are among 26 municipal leaders across the province that will soon be granted expanded powers.
-
Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified
A community is in mourning after the deaths of two men just north of Bayfield on Saturday.
-
Events happening in your city this summer
Looking for something fun to do this summer? Here are some of the activities in and around Waterloo region to mark on your calendar.
Vancouver
-
Report: 1 in 5 single, working adults in Canada live below the poverty line
Single working-age adults are experiencing the highest rates of poverty in Canada, according to a new study.
-
Surrey council holds closed door meeting over policing decision: sources
Surrey City Council held a closed-door meeting Thursday afternoon, which sources tell CTV News was about the future of policing.
-
Friends identify family of four found dead in Prince Rupert home
While RCMP in Prince Rupert continue to investigate the discovery of four bodies inside a home Tuesday evening, friends have confirmed that the victims are a couple and two young boys.
Vancouver Island
-
Advance polls open for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection
Advance voting is now underway in the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection to fill the legislature seat vacated by former premier John Horgan.
-
Suspected impaired driver hits curb, loses wheel before van catches fire in Saanich
A Saanich driver is under investigation for driving while impaired by drugs after his vehicle hit a curb, lost a front wheel and then caught fire.
-
First at 4:30: CTV Vancouver Island launches live, hyper-local newscast
The CTV Vancouver Island newsroom is taking a new approach to delivering news to islanders, launching a live newscast weekdays at 4:30 p.m.