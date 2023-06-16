Shared Health to give update on Manitoba crash

Shared Health will be giving an update on Thursday’s Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba.

Representatives from Shared Health will speak at noon on Friday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The crash, which occurred around noon on Thursday, involved a semi-truck and a bus near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5. Fifteen people were killed, while 10 people were hospitalized.

A code orange situation was in place at Health Sciences Centre for several hours.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.