Shawn Dobson elected in St. James

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared that Shawn Dobson has been elected city councillor of Winnipeg's St. James ward.

Dobson previously served as city councillor for St. James, but lost the ward in 2018 to Scott Gillingham.

Gillingham vacated the seat when he ran for mayor. Dobson beat out Eddie Ayoub, Daevid Ramey, Kelly Ryback, and Tim Diack to win the ward.