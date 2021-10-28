Shelly Glover calling for PC Leadership vote postponement

WINNIPEG -

Shelly Glover is calling for a delay to the PC leadership vote Saturday because of missing ballots.

CTV News has confirmed Glover is asking for a postponement.

The former police officer and MP is running against Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson.

On Wednesday, Glover told CTV News she was concerned thousands of votes could be impacted.

Some PC members have said they have yet to receive their mail in ballot with the deadline for them to be in on Friday.

The party’s leadership election committee has been trying to remedy the situation by opening pick up and drop off locations across the province.

A spokesperson for the Stefanson campaign tells CTV News they want to see everyone who has a membership to have the opportunity to cast their ballot.

“We trust that the party is working diligently to ensure that any issues are rectified, and our campaign team is working hard in anticipation for the deadline tomorrow," said the spokesperson.