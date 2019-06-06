A major celebration is set to get underway at Shoal Lake 40 First Nation – one that is a century in the making.

Thursday is the official opening of Freedom Road.

It’s a year-round road connecting the reserve on the Ontario-Manitoba border to the mainland.

It was cut off from the mainland 100 years ago during construction of the aqueduct sending fresh water to Winnipeg.

On Thursday, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O’Regan will join Chief Erwin Redsky and the people of Shoal Lake 40 for the official ceremony marking the near completion of the road.