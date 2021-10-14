Shooting on Pritchard Avenue under investigation: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

A shooting brought police to a North End neighbourhood in Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News officers were called to the 400-block of Pritchard Avenue around 8 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to hospital and that they are in stable condition.

They said the shooting did not appear to be random.

No one was in custody late Wednesday night but police said they were actively investigating.

This is a developing story. CTV News will bring you more details as they become available.