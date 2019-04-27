The café at the centre of accusations of a staged hate crime appears to have closed its doors.

The signage at BerMax Caffé and Bistro has been taken down.

A notice of termination of the owners lease posted on the doors says the owners have not responded to the landlord’s demand for rent for April 3, and that the owner will take possession of the premises.

Recently filed court documents show the owners of the Corydon Avenue restaurant may have been facing financial challenges.

The three owners of the café were each charged with one count of public mischief on Wednesday.

Police allege a robbery the night before Passover was staged and that anti-Semitic graffiti and vandalism were falsely reported as being committed by outside suspects.

The family has denied the accusations.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

