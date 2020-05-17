WINNIPEG -- A trash fire that spread to a warehouse in the Pacific Industrial Park caused significant damage and is prompting a reminder from the city.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a warehouse in the first block of Myrtle Street at 12:14 a.m. on Sunday, said the WFPS.

Once on scene, crews encountered heavy flames and smoke. Firefighters launched an offensive attack and declared the fire to be under control at 1:03 a.m.

WFPS said no one was in the warehouse at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. No damage estimates are available at this time.

The fire is believed to have originated in a trash pile outside of the building. The fire then extended to the building, causing significant damage. It's not known how the fire started.

The city is giving property owners these strategies on preventing fires: