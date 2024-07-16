WINNIPEG
    • 'Significant piece of history': Prairie Dog Central needs $150,000 for steam locomotive repairs

    Steam Locomotive Number 3, built in 1882, is seen on July 16, 2024. The locomotive, owned by the Vintage Locomotive Society and used in the Prairie Dog Central Railway, is in need of $150,000 worth of repairs to keep running.
    Prairie Dog Central Railway needs your help to get one of its biggest attractions back on track for next year.

    The railway, which runs summer rides between Rosser and Grosse Isle, needs repairs on its Steam Locomotive Number 3.

    “Normally during ordinary seasons, we alternate. Every second week is a diesel run, and the in-between weeks are the steam engine,” said George Kurowski, supervisor of steam management with the railway.

    The railway has been using a vintage diesel engine every week this season.

    Steam Locomotive Number 3 was built in Scotland in 1882, and was brought over for Canadian Pacific Railway service in Ontario and British Columbia. Later, it was used for the construction of Winnipeg Hydro infrastructure, hauling materials to construction sites, before coming into possession of the Vintage Locomotive Society, which runs the Prairie Dog Central Railway.

    The society said the train is the oldest operating steam locomotive in Canada.

    Kurowski said the boiler tubes of the locomotive have to be replaced every 15 years.

    “Our hope is to have that work done by September or October of this year, and be operating in time for our season in May of next year,” he said.

    “This is a significant piece of history, and we’ve got to get it running back for next year,” said Paul Newsome, general manager of the Vintage Locomotive Society.

    Newsome said the COVID-19 pandemic hit the society hard, as they couldn’t run the railway for two years.

    It will cost an estimated $150,000 to repair the train, and the society is fundraising to raise the cash. So far, $10,000 has been raised.

    “We’ve got a long ways to go,” Newsome said, noting $100,000 will be needed immediately for the contractor in the fall.

    The organization is also raising funds through a raffle and a GoFundMe page.

