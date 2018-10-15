Featured
Six high-risk sex offenders arrested over four-day span
Police arrested 6 high-risk sexual offenders over a span of four days. (File)
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 2:12PM CST
Winnipeg police are cracking down on high-risk sex offenders after arresting six men over the span of four days.
The Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit made the arrests between Oct. 9 and Oct.12 with 18 charges being laid.
All of the high-risk sex offenders were men:
- Dallas Darcy Broekaert, 48, was arrested for two counts of failing to comply with probating after being spotted with alcohol at a liquor store.
- Travis Patrick Seymor, 27, was arrested for seven sexual offences against a child between Mar. 2017 and Sept. 2018 and breaching four court orders.
- Justin David Levassuer, 28, was arrested on a warrant for revocation of statutory release.
- Michael Kenneth Cubb, 48, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Thomas Meadows,58, arrested for a theft in Aug and breaching a long term supervision order.
- James Norma Campbell, 36, was charged for two counts of failing to comply with a court order.
All six men have been returned to custody.
If you have information about a high-risk sex offender, please call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888. You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 204 786-8477.