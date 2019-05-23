

Josh Crabb, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man was taken into custody following a dramatic and dangerous standoff at an East Kildonan home Thursday that lasted around six hours.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers were initially called to a different home in the Chalmers neighbourhood for a firearm-related incident at 1:15 Thursday afternoon.

They said about 30 minutes later, a vehicle was involved in a collision on the Nairn overpass and a man fled the scene on foot.

"A short time later the male was observed to enter a residence in the 400 block of Nairn Avenue and made a threat to shoot police officers," said Constable Jay Murray, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service.

A six-hour long armed and barricaded standoff ensued, during which three other individuals were safely removed from the home.

It all came to a close in dramatic fashion when a blaze erupted and firefighters arrived on scene.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

With the home in flames, members of the Tactical Support Team forced their way in through a fortified window, grabbed the suspect and pulled him to safety.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition for precautionary reasons and has yet to be interviewed by investigators.

Police said Thursday night they expected to release more information Friday.