Brandon police said six inmates at the Brandon Correctional Centre face charges after two other inmates were sent to hospital after being kicked repeatedly.

The incident was reported on Monday, and police said the victims, both 28-year-old men, were taken for treatment at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

One of the inmates was released that evening, while the other required an overnight in hospital before his release.

Police said six men between the ages of 20 and 23 were arrested at the correctional centre Thursday.

They were to appear in court Friday to face charges of aggravated assault and assault cause bodily harm.