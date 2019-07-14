

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say six people were sent to hospital after a police cruiser went through a stop sign and crashed into a minivan.

It happened Saturday around 7:20 p.m. at the corner of Salter Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

Security video sent to CTV News shows a police cruiser drive past a stop sign and collide with a minivan. The van then flips onto its side in the middle of the road.

Const. Rob Carver said Sunday two of the people sent to hospital are police officers.

He said all six people were in stable condition and everyone has since been released from hospital.

Police are not saying if the officers in the vehicle were driving to an emergency.

Moments before the crash, another police cruiser is observed on the same security footage on Salter Street near where the crash took place. It slowly turned onto a street off Salter Street.

In a different video showing the aftermath, also submitted to CTV News, police officers are seen removing the front windshield of the minivan to help people still inside the van.

Police said no more information is being released at this time.

The road reopened around 3:15 a.m.