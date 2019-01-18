Featured
Skating trail on Red, Assiniboine rivers reaches 6.3 kilometres
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 1:24PM CST
The Forks said the Red River Mutual Train now stretches from Churchill Drive to the Hugo Docks and may continue to grow.
The trail, now 6.3 kilometres long, will be extended as conditions permit, said The Forks, which described it as a “mode of connection” for communities in Winnipeg.
It’s groomed daily and users can check conditions on The Forks’ website or on a Twitter account set up exclusively for the trail.
And with bitterly cold conditions, those heading out to enjoy the trail can take comfort knowing all of this year’s decorative warming huts will be in place by week’s end.
6.3 KM HERE WE GO! The trail’s officially open to CHURCHILL DRIVE on the Red + HUGO DOCKS on the Assiniboine. Bundle up, consider the wind factor + know your limits out there, it’s cold! #RRMTrail #MeetMeAtTheForks #WeOwnWinter pic.twitter.com/MYCKTYCUyA— RedRiverMutualTrail (@RRMTrail) January 18, 2019