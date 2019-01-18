

CTV Winnipeg





The Forks said the Red River Mutual Train now stretches from Churchill Drive to the Hugo Docks and may continue to grow.

The trail, now 6.3 kilometres long, will be extended as conditions permit, said The Forks, which described it as a “mode of connection” for communities in Winnipeg.

It’s groomed daily and users can check conditions on The Forks’ website or on a Twitter account set up exclusively for the trail.

And with bitterly cold conditions, those heading out to enjoy the trail can take comfort knowing all of this year’s decorative warming huts will be in place by week’s end.