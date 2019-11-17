WINNIPEG – Another family-fun activity venue is closing its doors in Winnipeg. Sky Zone is saying goodbye after nearly six years of jumping fun.

The business posted on Facebook Sunday morning, announcing it would be shutting down permanently on Dec. 1. The “ultimate trampoline experience” venue opened in Winnipeg in 2013.

“It is with great sadness that we announce to you that Sky Zone Winnipeg will be closing its doors forever ‪on December 1st, 2019,” the business said. “We hope that the memories created at our park will forever be cherished and remembered through all you pictures and fun videos that you captured at Sky Zone.”

The business gave no reason for the closure in the post. It did say any deposits for birthday parties booked at Sky Zone after Dec. 2 will still be honoured at Fun Park on Wilkes Ave.

Sky zone Winnipeg said it will be honouring all outstanding gift cards and valid coupons up until it closes its doors. As a bonus, the business said people who hold active monthly passes can bring a friend each time at no charge.

“We hope you will take this opportunity to visit us one last time,” Sky Zone said. “Thank you people of Winnipeg. We love you!”

OVERSATURATION CAUSED DROP IN BUSINESS

Sky Zone Winnipeg owner Arnold Cohn told CTV News while there was a good response from Winnipeggers, there just wasn’t enough business.

“Like other businesses have closed in Winnipeg – it is an oversaturation of the entertainment aspect of what’s going on especially in this southwest area of town,” Cohn said. “It’s just a matter of being able to have a city that can support enough of these entertainment centres in order for them to be viable and remain in business.”

Sky Zone is not the first family-oriented venue to go belly-up in Winnipeg.

In September, Great Big Adventure, an indoor playground and party facility said an oversaturated market also forced the business to close.

“It’s not something we wanted to do. It’s the nature of the marketplace,” former Great big Adventure owner Jarret Hannah told CTV News in September. “Unfortunately, the market is saturated with our type of businesses, especially in the southwest part of Winnipeg.”

As for Sky Zone, it took the opportunity on Facebook to thank Winnipeggers for the past years of business.

Cohn said he has received an outpouring of support after making the announcement, with some even asking how they can help keep the business going. He said it’s been overwhelmingly heartwarming and touching.

“I’m a Winnipegger who wanted to bring something, a new experience to the city. We had a great run. We really enjoyed bringing this to Winnipeg,” Cohn said. “ Everybody embraced us, but the landscape changes and you have more people come into the market. It basically splits the base- the amount of people that will be going to the locations and It just causes the business to drop.”

-with files from CTV's Megan Benedictson