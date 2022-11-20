Slippery roads a factor in fatal collision near Elie: RCMP

A Winnipeg man is dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Elie Friday evening.

RCMP got the call around 6:00 p.m. after a cube truck traveling eastbound hit the guard rail of a bridge.

Investigators say that after the truck crashed into the guard rail, both occupants got out and were standing next to it. Then, an eastbound semi-trailer - in the process of slowing down to avoid the damaged vehicle - clipped the cube truck with its trailer.

Police say the cube truck was then pushed into the two men who were standing next to it.

Both men were rushed to hospital. The 25-year-old driver was reported to have suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 29-year-old passenger was reported to be in critical condition, and later died from his injuries.

The 23-year-old semi-truck driver, from Brampton, ON, was not hurt, and immediately pulled over to help until emergency crews arrived.

Investigators say icy road conditions were factors in the collision.