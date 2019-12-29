WINNIPEG -- A stretch of no snow in Winnipeg is about to come to a close, according to Environment Canada, which issued snowfall warnings for a number of communities in the Red River Valley.

Environment Canada issued a number of snowfall warnings in Sprauge-Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, Fort Frances-Rainy Lake, Kenora-Nestor Falls and Dryden-Ignace due to a heavy snowfall which is expected to spread between 10 cm to 15 cm of snow across southeastern Manitoba Sunday evening. As of Monday morning, these warnings are no longer in effect.

While Environment Canada said conditions are expected to taper off, it warned drivers the snow is piling up and will make travel difficult in some locations.

The snow has led to a number of highway closures across Manitoba and the northern United States, with the I-29 shut down from the South Dakota border to the Manitoba border.

The blizzard comes after a season of little snow for southern Manitoba. Data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows so far this December Winnipeg has received about 13 cm of snow -- well below the 23 cm it normally gets in December.

-with files from CTV’s Josh Crabb