'So excited': The Leaf set to open this weekend

The opening date for The Leaf at the Assiniboine Park Conservancy has been a mystery ever since the new attraction neared completion, but now an official day has been announced.

The Conservancy shared on Thursday that The Leaf will be open to the public this weekend on Saturday, opening at 9 a.m. "We are so excited to invite visitors to discover the beauty, wonder, and magic of The Leaf over the upcoming holiday season and the weeks, months and years to come," said Margaret Redmond, the president and CEO of the conservancy, in a news release.

The Leaf has four indoor biomes that feature a variety of greenery.

The Hartley and Heather Richardson Tropical Biome has plants from tropical regions and will be home to the tallest indoor waterfall in Canada.

The Mediterranean Biome will showcase plants from areas such as Greece, Italy, South Africa, central Chile, southwest Australia and California.

The Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden will have exactly that, butterflies from tropical locations and it will give people the opportunity to the canopy walkway that goes through the waterfall.

Lastly, there is the Babs Asper Display House which will have a rotating schedule of floral displays, with changes being made four to five times a year.

The Conservancy said tickets will be available online by 5 p.m. Thursday and all tickets will have entrance times to help control capacity.

As part of the celebration of the opening, there will be pop-up performances, workshops and demonstrations at The Leaf on Saturday. As well, the first 1,000 visitors will receive a gift.