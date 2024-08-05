Some Manitoba wildfire evacuees returning home

Some wildfire evacuees in Manitoba are heading home.

A Canadian Red Cross spokesperson said 206 members of God’s Lake First Nation are already home and 32 more are in the process of returning.

The community was evacuated because of an out-of-control wildfire near God’s Lake Narrows.

The spokesperson told CTV hundreds of people are still staying in Winnipeg and Brandon including 578 people from Wasagamack First Nation, 326 from Manto Sipi Cree Nation. 209 from Marcel Colomb First Nation, 368 from Red Sucker Lake Anisininew Nation, and 216 from St. Theresa Point First Nation.

“It is up to the community leadership to decide when it is safe for the members to return home,” the spokesperson said in an email. “When that decision is made, the Red Cross works with the community leadership to coordinate the return home, including setting up flights back to community, where necessary.”

According to the province’s fire situation report, there were 66 active wildfires burning as of Sunday.