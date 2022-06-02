Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges

Kaiden Isaac holds the pride flag his classmates threatened to cut and burn on Thursday, June 2. (Source: Taylor Brock/CTV News) Kaiden Isaac holds the pride flag his classmates threatened to cut and burn on Thursday, June 2. (Source: Taylor Brock/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island