'Soul-sucking administrative burden': The new task force working to stop physician burnout

The Manitoba government is partnering with Doctors Manitoba to launch a joint task force to help ease administrative burdens so doctors can focus on providing care and avoid burnout.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the new task force on Friday, saying it will improve patient care and support the retention of doctors.

“Doctors often face excessive administrative requirements that place a burden on their time and take them away from their most important role, and that is providing care to Manitobans when they need it most,” she said.

“Manitoba is among the first provinces in the country to begin work to reduce the administrative burden on its doctors.”

The task force will work to identify any unnecessary administrative burdens, set goals, and then work with the organization to streamline or eliminate any of the burdens. It will also offer guidance and recommendations on how to avoid creating these administrative burdens for future doctors.

During this process, Doctors Manitoba will lead physician engagement to ensure the planning and implementation are informed by physicians’ experiences.

Dr. Candace Bradshaw, president of Doctors Manitoba, said she’s worked as a family physician for the past 21 years and has never seen the administrative burden on physicians as heavy as it is right now.

She added that research suggests doctors in Manitoba are spending 10 to 12 hours a week on administrative tasks, including paperwork and dealing with electronic medical records. Bradshaw said that research also shows that administrative burden is a leading cause of physician burnout.

“Doctors go into medicine to care for patients, but this soul-sucking administrative burden is stealing our time away from patients,” Bradshaw said.

The task force membership is in the process of being finalized and will include two co-chairs, three physicians, a representative from the Department of Health or the health system, and a representative from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business who has expertise in red tape reduction. The co-chairs will include one person appointed by the Manitoba government and one appointed by Doctors Manitoba.

The task force will begin its work immediately and will report to Gordon and Bradshaw.