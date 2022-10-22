St. Amant Centre suffers data breach
An organization supporting persons with intellectual disabilities says it has been the victim of a data breach.
St. Amant Centre said its computer network was hacked on Aug. 23. In a release, the Winnipeg not-for-profit said it was an attempted ransomware attack.
"After a thorough analysis, a cyber-security company did not find any evidence that information was downloaded or saved by the hacker. However, private information was potentially available to them," said the release.
St. Amant has now added new safety measures to its network, rebuilt its servers, and notified the provincial ombudsman of the breach.
A letter has also been send out to anyone who may be affected.
-
