St. Andrews councillor on unpaid leave to be required to take sensitivity training

A St. Andrews councillor on an unpaid leave will now also be required to take sensitivity training after a video emerged in which he is heard laughing at a man living with a visual impairment.

During a council meeting Tuesday evening, councillors in the rural municipality discussed the fallout of Coun. Matthew Prychun's actions at a rally in January.

"While we have the right to an opinion and private life, members of council should know the public is entitled to expect the highest standard of conduct from us," St. Andrews Mayor Joy Sul said during the meeting. "It is never appropriate to laugh at a person or their circumstance. We are community leaders and must be accountable for our actions."

Prychun came under fire after a video recorded at a rally outside Winnipeg's City Hall on January 29 surfaced on social media. In the video, Prychun is heard laughing at a man with a mobility cane as he tries to make his way through the crowd on the sidewalk.

Prychun issued an apology on the rural municipality's website Friday, saying he meant no harm or disrespect, but realizes his reaction was inappropriate.

The councillor said he will be taking an unpaid leave of absence for the next month, will be reaching out to someone who is visually impaired to better understand the challenges they face, and will make a donation to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB).

On Tuesday, council voted to accept this, but added a requirement that Prychun attend sensitivity training at his own expense.

CTV News reached out to Prychun who declined to comment.

St. Andrews Councillor Darryl Pohl told council he too was at the rally with Prychun.

"I don't condone Councillor Prychun's reactions in the video," Pohl said during the council meeting. "I wasn't aware this situation occurred until a resident emailed me a few days later. Had I been aware, I would have helped."

St. Andrews Deputy Mayor Kristen Hoebee said while she does not condone Prychun's actions nor attendance at the rally, she said she is concerned with the comments being directed at him on social media.

"While I fully understand the concerns and the anger of the residents in the comments that I've seen on social media, I also realize that some of the language and the comments made could in fact have lasting impacts on (his) children," she said adding the councillor does have school-aged children.

"My hope is that we could have a more positive and respectful dialogue on social media."

Mayor Sul said she, as a gesture of good will, has made a donation to CNIB and called on the other councillors to do the same.