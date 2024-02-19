Stabbing charges laid against Winnipeg woman
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing on Sunday in the city’s North End.
The Winnipeg Police Service began to investigate around 8:05 p.m. on Sunday when officers received a report about a fight involving area residents in the 600 block of College Avenue.
When police got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers then provided emergency medical care, applying a tourniquet and a chest seal. The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but has since been updated to stable condition.
The major crimes unit continued to investigate.
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
She is in custody.
