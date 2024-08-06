'Start our own': Winnipeg's Ghanaian community hosting first Folklorama pavilion

A new pavilion at Folklorama is giving Manitobans a closer look at the culture of West Africa.

For the first time, Ghana is among the countries hosting a pavilion at Folklorama, after previously being part of the larger African pavilion.

"We decided as a community, because we are growing so much, and our children and people want to do more in Folklorama, that we'll start our own pavilion," said Abigail Larson, coordinator of the Ghana pavilion.

"We've been working over the last two years making sure we have the resources and the ability and the manpower to put on this amazing show for you."

The show at the pavilion follows a story of two friends walking through the country and showing the traditions, including, music, dance, and clothing. Traditional African dishes will also be served.

The importance of drumming in Ghanaian culture will be showcased.

"That's how, traditionally, people, when we didn't have cell phones, would communicate," Larson said.

Keeping traditions alive is what Larson enjoys the most about hosting the pavilion.

"We have our children as young as three years old on stage and learning about the culture and wanting to share that culture," Larson said. "And then our adults, who are teaching our young, are as old as 70, in the choir, singing the songs that we grew up learning.

"So, it's such a wonderful ability that Folklorama provides us to help our youth grow and learn and teach other people in our culture."

The Ghana pavilion runs from Aug. 4 to 10 at 340 Provencher Boulevard from 6 to 11 p.m. Shows are 6:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 each.