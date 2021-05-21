EDMONTON -- Paul Stastny scored the overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets in a 1-0 playoff win Friday over the host Edmonton Oilers.

Stastny's screened wrist shot beat Oilers goaltender Mike Smith top corner 4:06 into the extra period.

Winnipeg took a two-game lead in the best-of-seven, first-round series after winning the opener 4-1 on Wednesday.

Games 3 and 4 are Sunday and Monday respectively at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck posted a 38-save shutout for the win.

Edmonton counterpart Smith had 35 saves in a goaltenders' duel at Rogers Place, which was devoid of spectators save for a dozen front-line health care workers.

The Jets continued to be stellar on the road. Winnipeg's away record in the regular season was 17-10-1 compared to 13-13-2 at home.

Edmonton (35-19-2) finished second in the North Division ahead of third-place Winnipeg (30-23-3). The Oilers took the season series 7-2.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl -- the NHL's top two scorers -- were held off the scoresheet in Game 1.

Edmonton head coach Dave Tippett played the duo on the same line Friday alongside Jesse Puljujarvi for more potency.

McDavid and Draisaitl generated more high-grade scoring chances than in Game 1, but Winnipeg continued to play a heavy, constricting game.

The Jets put lumber on Oilers sticks to prevent clean shots, and didn't allow Edmonton easy entries into Winnipeg's zone.

Six-foot-seven, 228-pound Winnipeg defender Logan Stanley ground Draisaitl into the boards late in the first period.

A Stastny slashing penalty and a Stanley boarding minor gave Edmonton a five-on-three advantage for 21 seconds in the third.

The NHL's best power-play didn't capitalize on it or the ensuing five-on-four.

A prone Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo blocked a McDavid shot throwing his arms in the air during a goalmouth scramble.

Edmonton's power-play went 0-for-4 and Winnipeg was 0-for-2 in the first two playoff games.

Hellebuyck contributed to a scoreless 40 minutes. The Jets' goalie stopped Nurse on his doorstep twice and caged Slater Koekkek's one-timer on a Draisaitl drop pass in the second period.

Winnipeg outshot the Oilers 17-11 in a blank first period. Smith foiled Adam Lowry on a good backhand chance and stretched his right pad to stone Kyle Connor's back-to-back attempts.

Notes: Pierre-Luc Dubois drew back into Winnipeg's lineup Friday after sitting out Game 1. Jets coach Paul Maurice said forward Nikolaj Ehlers may play Sunday. Ehlers missed the last nine games of the regular season with a lower-body injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.