WINNIPEG -- A local doctor in Sainte-Anne, Man., is facing charges of sexual assault after allegedly assaulting patients during a 13-year period.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sainte-Anne Chief of Police Marc Robichaud said a lengthy investigation has resulted in six charges of sexual assault against Dr. Arcel Bissonnette, 61, a doctor working at the Sainte-Anne Hospital and the Sainte-Anne Medical Centre.

Robichaud said the doctor is alleged to have sexually assaulted six patients between 2004 and 2017 at the medical centre and hospital.

The charges against Bissonnette have not been proven in court.

“Sainte-Anne Police want to ensure that there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward,” Robichaud said in a statement.

Sainte-Anne police said they would not be responding to media’s requests for further comment at this time.