A pair of goats who live on an island in Steep Rock, Man., are up for sale.

In a Facebook post, Steep Rock Kayak said Hopper and Gonzo are being placed on the market following complaints from local residents and cottage owners

Manitoba Sustainable Development told CTV News that a tourism operator in the area was notified that the goats must be removed by July 31 if they don’t receive authority to use Crown land for grazing.

It notes the tour operator could make an application through Manitoba Agriculture in order to receive this authority.

The province said in a statement there were complaints that it had “addressed other unauthorized uses of Crown land in the area but was allowing the goats to remain without permission.”

The goats will not be seized, they just have to be moved off the island.

The animals serve as an attraction in the community, with people taking boats out to the island to see and feed the goats.

An online petition has been created to keep the goats on the island, so far it has 949 signatures.