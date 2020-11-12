WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries announced on Thursday an employee at the Steinbach Liquor Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, it said the employee last worked Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 10, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the shift on the 10th, the employee developed minor symptoms.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said the worker was following proper protocols, including wearing a mask, hand hygiene and social distancing, and the employee is now self-isolating at home.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has been diligent in implementing preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the statement said.

It also noted it will not provide any details about the employee and no personal information will be shared.

If anyone experiences COVID-19 symptoms they are advised to self-isolate and contact Health Links for further information on testing.