WINNIPEG -- A Smitty's in Steinbach has closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, the owners of the restaurant said a part-time server contracted the virus. The owners said she has not been in the restaurant since July 27 and is currently self-isolating while contact tracing takes place.

"She was a-symptomatic but went for a test when she came into contact with a family member that tested positive," said Jim Weidinger, president of Smitty's Canada. "As per our team protocol she immediately self-isolated and had herself tested."

All staff are being tested and the restaurant will remain closed for disinfection.

BOSTON PIZZA

A Boston Pizza in Steinbach also shut its doors on Saturday because of a staff member with COVID-19.

"Our primary concern is the safety of BP guests and staff," said a company spokesperson. "We therefore immediately closed the restaurant for a complete and thorough cleaning, and contacted the public health authorities and are following their direction."

According to the chain's website, the restaurant is closed until August 7.

A spokesperson for the province tells CTV News that more information will be made available if public health deems there to be a public health risk.

PREEMPTIVE CLOSING

Bigg Smoak BBQ in Steinbach also announced it is closing out of an abundance of caution.

"With it being such a small city, once one [restaurant] closes, everyone just goes to the next one," said Bridgette Turner, the owner of Bigg Smoak BBQ.

The decision to close comes after Turner noticed many regular customers who frequent the closed Smitty's come in for Sunday brunch.

The restaurant is closing for four to five days while the staff gets tested.

"The health and safety of our staff come first. They are our big family," said Turner. "The decision to close wasn't hard."

The restaurant is stressing that no one at the restaurant has tested positive for the virus.