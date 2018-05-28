

Keila DePape, CTV Winnipeg





Riders in Steinbach could soon be able to hail TappCar instead of a taxi as the company is considering the city as an ideal spot for their second Manitoba location.

“Thanks to an abundance of good jobs, smart local governance and a strong quality of life, Steinbach has seen its population increase by 43 per cent over the last 10 years, and that growth trend is what potentially attracts new services such as rideshare,” TappCar Spokesperson John Morris said.

The Edmonton-based company said it’s eager to expand across the province since successfully launching in Winnipeg in March.

That’s when the new Vehicles for Hire bylaw took effect, giving insurance options to ride-sharing operators.

There are now three ride-sharing companies operating in Winnipeg: TappCar, Cowboy Taxi and InstaRyde.

Tapp Car is now looking for interested drivers in Steinbach to apply.

Once they drive up enough local interest, the company said it will take the next steps to launch.