WINNIPEG -- A search warrant executed at a Winnipeg residence resulted in RCMP officers recovering stolen property from multiple thefts in the R.M. of Headlingley over a short period of time.

On January 20, officers from the Stonewall/Headlingley detachment, with help from the East District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team, executed the search warrant as a result of an ongoing investigation into the thefts.

RCMP said the search resulted in the recovery of a variety of stolen items, including two motorcycles, a covered utility trailer, various power tools and equipment.

On February 9, RCMP officers arrested Aaron Lavalee and Jessica Hammond, both 27-years-old from Winnipeg, in relation to the search warrant.

They both face multiple theft and drug-related charges, and were remanded into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and none of the charges have been proven in court.