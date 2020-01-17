Street closed in Kenora due to heavy smoke around hotel
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 4:39PM CST Last Updated Friday, January 17, 2020 4:48PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Ontario Provincial Police have closed down a street in Kenora, Ont., due to heavy smoke coming from a structure fire in the area.
Photos and video shared to social media show smoke surrounding the Clarion Lakeside Inn & Conference Centre, a rotunda-style structure located on 1st Avenue.
The roadway has been closed between 4th Avenue South and 5th Street, police said in a tweet Friday afternoon.
This is a breaking news update, more details to come.
