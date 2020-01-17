WINNIPEG -- Ontario Provincial Police have closed down a street in Kenora, Ont., due to heavy smoke coming from a structure fire in the area.

Photos and video shared to social media show smoke surrounding the Clarion Lakeside Inn & Conference Centre, a rotunda-style structure located on 1st Avenue.

The roadway has been closed between 4th Avenue South and 5th Street, police said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

STRUCTURE FIRE: First Ave CLOSED between Fourth Ave and Fifth St #Kenora - Heavy smoke in the area. Please avoid the area if possible. ^ag pic.twitter.com/PmRvPN6mHz — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) January 17, 2020

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.