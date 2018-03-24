

Kaitlyn Van De Woestyne, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba students put their tech skills to the test at the 23rd Annual Manitoba Robot Games on Saturday.

The games consist of 13 events that student built robots to compete in. The different events require the robots to perform several skills including sumo wrestling, transporting items across a playing field, and a tractor pull. The winners receive trophies and cash prizes.

The students have been developing their robots for the last several months in order to compete. Organizer Herb Reynolds said students benefit from the competition by learning real world skills including engineering and design.

“We think this is a great lead into technical skilled life as an occupation, either as a technician or as an engineer. We have loads of former competitors who’ve gone on to engineering careers.”

Students across the province are eligible to compete in the games. There is also a rookie competition for younger children.