WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg School Division released its second annual report looking at how well students are learning.

“For the second year in a row we are seeing sustained improvements in maths and literacy scores for WSD students,” said Chris Broughton, board of trustees chair for the Winnipeg School Division, in a news release.

Broughton praised WSD staff for making the difference, saying they are strong leaders and invested educators.

According to the report, grade three students have improved in numeracy by 146 per cent over the last ten years. Grade 12 students have increased 73 per cent in applied math compared to results in 2014. They have also improved by 60 per cent in essential math and 86 per cent in pre-calculus.

The report said teachers for grade 12 pre-calculus have been working with the U of M over the last two years to help bridge the gap between performances in high school and post-secondary education.

Broughton said he realizes more work needs to be done, but he appreciates what staff has been doing.