'Such a great place": families try out ice fishing at Fort Whyte Alive

No fishing licences were required, participants could just show up, drill their hole and drop their line. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) No fishing licences were required, participants could just show up, drill their hole and drop their line. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island