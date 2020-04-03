WINNIPEG -- Manitoba 150 announced Friday due to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic they have postponed the free outdoor concert scheduled for June 27, 2020.

Bachman Cummings was going to headline the concert.

Manitoba 150 shared with CTV News they will be actively looking for alternative dates.

Originally, the all-day concert was to be held at the Manitoba Legislative grounds and had been set to feature Manitoba musicians- past, present, and future.