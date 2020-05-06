WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers announced on Wednesday that they’ve made a drug seizure worth more than $2.2 million.

Police said in early 2020, officers with the Guns and Gangs Unit started an investigation into an illegal drug distribution operation in Winnipeg.

This investigation led officers to issue search warrants for an apartment in the 2200 block of Pembina Highway, as well as an apartment suite in the South Pointe area.

Officers said on April 16, they stopped a vehicle on St. Mary’s Road with two suspects, who were associated with the address police obtained search warrants for.

Police searched the apartment on Pembina Highway and seized:

- Nine kilograms of meth with an estimated street value of $1.8 million;

- For kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $400,000;

- 326 grams of ecstasy with an estimated street value of $3,500;

- 0.5 kilograms of benzocaine with an estimated street value of $2,500;

- $5,895 in cash;

- A ballistic vest; and

- A money counter.

A number of units helped with these raids including the Drug Enforcement Unit, the East District Community Support, and Tactical Support Teams.

Two men were arrested and are in custody.

James Daniel Perlett, 43, and Biniam Mengistu Fitur, 40, who both lived in Winnipeg, have been charged with several drug-trafficking-related offences.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

“The result of this investigation is significant,” said Insp. Max Waddell from the organized crime division.

“Not only for the police service but for our community.”

Waddell noted the volume of cocaine and meth that was seized had the potential to spread a significant impact amongst the city.

He said since the pandemic has begun, there’s been an increase in the base price of meth, increasing from $10,000 a kilo to $20,000. Cocaine has increased from a base price of $60,000 per kilo to $72,000 a kilo.

“This all related to the cycle of supply and demand,” Waddell said, noting it’s still police’s belief that a large portion of the meth comes from Mexican drug cartels.

“They are currently challenged right now that a lot of precursors they have to obtain to manufacture is being restricted due to the pandemic across the world and therefore you’re seeing these increases around the cycle of supply and demand.”

Waddell said if the meth is sold at 0.10 of a gram it has the potential to impact over 90,000 people in Winnipeg.

“We know how highly addictive methamphetamine is and that would put a massive health strain on all of our systems that are currently in place,” he said.

SUSPECT CONVICTED IN PARENT’S DEATHS

Winnipeg police have confirmed that Perlett was convicted in the death of his parents, who were shot while they were sleeping in bed in Fort Frances, Ont., in 1996.

At the time of the murders, Perlett was 19-years-old and was found in his family’s home with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He claimed his parents were killed by a masked intruder who also shot him.

Perlett was sentenced to a life sentence with no parole for 18 years and maintained his innocence.

- With files from the Canadian Press.