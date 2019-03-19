

CTV Winnipeg





A 33-year-old man, who reportedly told police he had consumed methamphetamine, is facing a kidnapping charge after a 65-year-old woman says she was carjacked.

On Tuesday around 12 a.m., police received a report that a woman was carjacked in the Burrows Avenue and McPhillips Street area.

The woman told police she was stopped at a red light when a man reportedly got into the front seat of her car, grabbed her wrist and told her to drive. The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife, so the woman followed his demands.

Police say the woman drove the suspect around the area, until he told her to drop him off at the corner of Aikins Street and the south back lane of Hartford Avenue. After she dropped him off she left the area.

The man, who police describe as visibly intoxicated, went to the back of the North District police station and reportedly told officers that he consumed meth and asked to go to the Main Street Project.

The man was detained by police and taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where officers learned he was a carjacking suspect.

Lance William Laquette, 33, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is detained at the Provincial Remand Centre.