WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have released images of a man who they say is connected to the assault of a man in his 70s, to get the public’s help in identifying him.

On June 30, at around 9:40 p.m., officers went to the area of Mountain Avenue and McGregor Street following a report a man was seriously assaulted. The victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Investigators with the major crimes unit have images of a man, who they allege is linked to the incident. Police released surveillance photos on Friday and are asking the public’s help in identifying and finding the man.

Supplied image from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police ask anyone who has information about this man’s identity to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

