

Keila DePape, CTV Winnipeg





A restaurant in St. Vital was the target of an armed robbery Friday night.

Police say they were called to a business in the 100 block of Meadowood Dr. around 7 p.m.

The restaurant manager has confirmed to CTV News it happened at Smitty’s, just across the street from St. Vital Centre.

Several suspects allegedly barged into the building with machetes, robbing the place and threatening to assault an employee.

No one was injured and police have yet to make any arrests.

In wake of the attack, manager Dwight Benson said the restaurant plans to beef up security measures, adding guest and staff security is its first priority.

The major crimes unit is investigating.