Swan River area under tornado warning

Parts of western Manitoba are under a tornado watch or warning Wednesday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a warning Wednesday evening for the Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest area and a watch is in place for the Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis area.

"Dopper radar indicates a pair of thunderstorms to the northwest of Swan River may be producing tornadoes. These storms are moving east-southeast towards Swan River and Bowsman," the warning said.

It said if a tornado does strike, those nearby should go indoors to the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows.