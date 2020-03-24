WINNIPEG -- The Children’s Hospital Foundation announced a donation of smartphones and tablets for children in hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 21 smart phone and 15 tablets will be coming to the hospital shortly. A news release says due to the reduction of visitation to HSC Winnipeg’s Children Hospital, the Foundation became aware of the need for children to be connected with their loved ones, who may also be in self-isolation and unable to visit, through text and video conferences.

“It’s vital for the kids to stay safe while they receive great care at the hospital, but they also need the comfort of connecting to family and friends during that time,” said Stefano Grande, President & CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba, in a statement. “Our foundation team went to work fast, putting calls out on Friday to corporate donors to try make this happen. We’re so inspired by the quick responses from our community”

A local corporate donor made the device donation anonymously and has been added to the $6,000, donation previously given by the Red River Co-op.

“We recognize the whole community is trying to navigate through and manage the variety of challenges in our lives associated with COVID-19. We are so grateful to all who can continue to help the sick and injured children in hospital who still have surgeries and treatments to cope with while also being impacted by the effects of the pandemic, “ said Grande.

Over the coming weeks, additional funding for comfort care items like tables, life-saving equipment, and child health research will still be needed.

Donations can be made here.