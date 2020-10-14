WINNIPEG -- A historic, 116-year-old building has hit Winnipeg’s real estate market, and it is a residence unlike anything else in Winnipeg.

The 8,360-square-foot building, known as ‘The White House,’ is located at 234 Portage Ave. and is on the market for $3.5 million. Though the building may appear unassuming on the outside, it's anything but on the inside.

Source: Realtor.ca

The main floor of the building is rented by a laser-eye surgery clinic, and the front of the second floor has three offices, a welcoming area, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

But, it’s what is behind these second-floor offices where things get interesting, as there is a two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence.

This residence features a marble fireplace, a chimney that disappears into the stained glass ceiling, and an indoor garage.

“This is unlike anything I’ve ever listed in my 30 years of real estate,” said Lee Almstrom, a sales associate at REMAX.

“Its attention to detail and the style of it is unlike anything I’ve ever listed before.”

The home is designed in the neo-classical style, with custom-made statues modeled after Greek statues in the Hermitage Museum.

“There’s a lot of things like this that people go through and see at first glance and go ‘Wow, that’s really interesting,’” Almstrom said.

“But the background of it is even sometimes more interesting.”

Almstrom added that the property has a rooftop deck, huge skylights, a hot tub, and an outdoor shower, and was even featured in the movie ‘Siberia,’ starring Keanu Reeves.

As for what kind of buyer would be interested in a home like this, Almstrom said ‘that is the big question.”

“It is so very special,” she said. “It is going to appeal to someone who wants the most unique residence that Winnipeg has to offer.”

