Police said they used a Taser to take down an “aggressive” man armed with scissors, who was allegedly threatening passengers on a Transit bus early Wednesday evening.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers responded to Portage Avenue and Arlington Street, where the bus was stopped around 5 p.m.

When police arrived they said all passengers on the bus had safely gotten off, but the driver was still on the bus with the armed man.

Officers used a Taser in order to safely bring the suspect into custody and he was taken to hospital to be assessed, where he remains.

Neither the bus driver nor the passengers were injured in the incident.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect will face charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.