WINNIPEG -- It was an all Manitoba matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Saturday night in Calgary with Chelsea Carey’s Wild Card One team beating Jennifer Jones’ Team Manitoba 9-2.

In a post-game interview game Carey said the third end was a turning point.

“We got into trouble early then we got into a pretty good spot and then we got a couple of misses out of Jen, which obviously is uncharacteristic, but we were able to take advantage. So, that was a big swing for us cause they had us in trouble in the first two,” said Chelsea Carey, skip for Wild Card One team.

Both teams came into the match after opening wins in the Saturday morning draws.

Jones opened the championship with a 7-4 win over Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges and Carey’s team doubled Lori Eddy of Nunavut 6-3.

The 18 teams in the tournament are divided into two pools of nine, with the top four in each pool advancing to the championship round.

Both teams play again Sunday afternoon, with Team Manitoba playing British Columbia and Team Wild Card One playing New Brunswick.

